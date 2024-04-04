Advertisement

Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2024: Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic known for her purported ability to foresee significant global events leaving world shocked over the years with some chilling accurate predictions regarding several past world events including the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, the death of Princess Diana, the 9/11 terror attack on New York, had also shared her predictions for the 2024 before her death in 1996 at the age of 85, and four months into the year, it appears as if some of her 2024 predictions have already come true.

Also known as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ for her significant resemblance to the French astrologer Nostradamus, whose prophetic verses garnered him recognition during and after the Renaissance period, Baba Vanga’s predictions for the year 2024 appear to be coming true, 28 years after her death.

Advertisement

2024 is only four months old, and there has already been a great deal of unrest worldwide. Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024 include alien encounters, the end for Russian President Vladimir Putin, occurrence of major natural calamities and extreme weather conditions.

Natural Calamities and climate changes

As per the followers of Baba Vanga, she had predicted the occurrence of severe weather events and natural disasters in this year.

According to a report published in Science Advances, global heat waves have increased by 67 per cent. The study reveals that the impacted region beneath a heat dome has grown, and the peak temperatures during these heat waves have risen above those noted 40 years ago. The study also shows that, whereas the average duration of global heat waves from 1979 to 1983 was eight days, it increased to twelve days from 2016 to 2020. Furthermore, 2024 is expected to be yet another record-breakingly hot year, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which has declared that there is a “high probability” of this happening.

Advertisement

Baba Vanga, who became blind in childhood, had scarily predicted a solar storm on December 1 and Earth was actually hit by a solar storm on December 1, 2023.

Prediction on economic crisis

The mystic foresaw a deepening economic crisis in 2024 attributed to shifts in global economic power, escalating geopolitical tensions, and escalating levels of debt. Already this year, millions of Americans are grappling with persistent inflation, impeding their ability to secure their financial future, as outlined in one of recent studies. Throughout 2023, the US economy, the largest in the world, expanded by 2.5%, up from 1.9% in 2022. In the current January-March quarter, it is projected that the economy is growing at a slower but still respectable annual rate of 2.1%.

In the UK (United Kingdom), factors such as high-interest rates and low productivity have contributed to the nation's lackluster economic performance. China is also encountering economic hurdles.

Advertisement

In contrast, Japan witnessed an economic contraction in the final quarter of 2023 due to sluggish domestic consumption.

Warning on terrorism and biological weapons testing

Baba Vanga warned of increased terrorist activities in Europe and hinted at the possibility of a "major country" engaging in biological weapons testing or launching attacks. Presently, the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's invasion of Ukraine remain prominent issues.

Predictions on medical breakthroughs for Alzheimer, Cancer

Baba Vanga also predicted a few medical breakthroughs for incurable diseases including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024. Recent developments have confirmed progress in the development of a lung cancer vaccine. The UK has reportedly allocated funding for 2 years of laboratory research and initial manufacturing of 3000 doses for a DNA-based lung cancer vaccine. Not only this, reports from Russia suggest that a cancer vaccine is under development.

Cyber security at risk

Although she passed away in the time when the internet was in its nascent stages, Baba Vanga's most remarkable prediction was her warning on cyber attack. The mystic foresaw a rise in cyberattacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, potentially posing security risks on a global scale. In the past 12 months, prominent companies such as Apple, Meta, and X have all disclosed instances of cybersecurity breaches.

End of World!

The most attention grabbing Baba Vanga's prediction is regarding the end of the world. As per the reports, Baba Vanga’s predictions are till the year 5079, which is when she reportedly predicts the end of the world.

