'Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg': Giorgia Meloni Hits Back After Trump Claims She Begged for a Photo With Him at G7

Rome, Italy: Relations between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump have taken another public hit after Trump claimed that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 Summit in France. The Italian leader has strongly rejected the remark, calling it "completely made up" and saying she was "astonished" by the US President's comments.

'She Begged Me for a Picture': Trump's Remark Sparks Row

The controversy began after Trump, while speaking to Italy's La7 television channel, brought up Meloni himself during a brief interview. According to the channel's translation, Trump claimed that the Italian Prime Minister wanted a photograph with him at the G7 Summit.

"She's probably happy I talked to her. I didn't have to talk to her. She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," Trump said.

La7 aired a dubbed version of the interview but did not release the original audio.

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'Offended All of Italy': Deputy PM Hits Back at Trump, Cancels US Visit

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani criticised US President Donald Trump on Friday for alleging that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 Summit in France.

Responding to the controversy, Tajani said Trump's comments had "offended all of Italy" and announced that he was cancelling his scheduled visit to the United States on June 21 and 22 in protest.

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In a post on X, Tajani wrote, "The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June."

Meloni Fires Back: ‘The Statements Are Completely Made Up’

Meloni wasted no time responding to Trump's remarks, firmly denying his version of events.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover," she said.

She also took aim at Trump's approach towards America's rivals, saying, “I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence.”

Ending her response with a sharp message, Meloni said, “There is one thing he should remember, neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

From Close Allies to Public Differences

The recent clash reflects an abrupt decline in the two leaders' relationship, coming just days after the G7 Summit appeared to have eased tensions between them. Video from the event showed Trump and Meloni having a lengthy conversation, however Trump later claimed he was only entertaining her.