Nepal Confirms Death of Student Bipin Joshi in Hamas Captivity; Israel to Repatriate His Remains

Bipin Joshi's body was returned to Israeli authorities on Monday night as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal that also saw 20 living hostages released. | Image: Republic

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday confirmed the tragic death of Bipin Joshi, the Nepali student who was taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. His death was formally communicated by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Nepali officials, marking an end to more than two years of uncertainty.

According to an official statement, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai held a telephone conversation with Eden Bar Tal, Director General at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which the Israeli side “officially confirmed, with deep regret, the tragic death of Bipin Joshi while in captivity of Hamas”.

Bar Tal extended his condolences to the bereaved family and to the people and government of Nepal. He also assured that Israel would make “all necessary arrangements for the repatriation of Joshi’s remains to Nepal”.

Foreign Secretary Rai expressed Nepal’s appreciation to the government and people of Israel for their sustained efforts “up to the last moment to ensure the safety of hostages”, and instructed Nepal’s Embassy in Tel Aviv to coordinate with Israeli authorities for the repatriation of Joshi’s body.

A Tragic End to a Heroic Story

Joshi, then 22, was among 17 Nepali students working at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza border, under Israel’s “Learn and Earn” agricultural programme when Hamas militants launched their assault on October 7, 2023. He was the only non-Israeli and the only Hindu hostage believed to be alive in Gaza.

His body was returned to Israeli authorities on Monday night as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal that also saw 20 living hostages released, Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said. Hamas handed over the remains of four hostages, including Joshi’s, to Israel. DNA testing will be conducted before repatriation to Nepal, officials confirmed.

Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit said Joshi’s body had been taken to Tel Aviv and that funeral arrangements would be coordinated between Israeli authorities and the Nepali Embassy.

Remembering a Brave Young Man

Bipin Joshi is remembered as a hero among his peers. Survivors from the October 7 attack recounted that Joshi helped several classmates reach safety before he was captured by Hamas militants. His courage and composure under fire earned him admiration in both Nepal and Israel.