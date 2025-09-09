Republic World
Updated 9 September 2025 at 21:38 IST

Nepal: Former Prime Minister's Wife Set on Fire

Nepal's former Prime Minister's wife set ablaze amid violent protests.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal succumbs to death after being set on fire
Kathmandu: Nepal's former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife set on fire amid violent protests in Nepal. Protesters stormed the Khanal's residence in Kathmandu, and assulted her before setting her on fire. 

She sustained severe injuries after which she was promptly rushed to the Nepal Army Hospital, where she succumbs to death. 

The violence intensified after 19 young protesters were killed during clashes with security forces on Monday in Nepal. 

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Paudel have resigned amid mounting pressure and outrage.

In another incident former Prime Minister  Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba serving Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal attacked by angry mob amid a violent protests in the capital. 

Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur and wife Arzu Rana Deuba in Picture

Protesters stormed into Sher Bahadur Deuba's home in Budanilkantha, Kathmandu and were reportedly beaten by the angry mob.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was also attacked by protesters during the intense Gen Z protests. The violent clashes broke out as thousands of young protesters faced off against security forces in Kathmandu and several other cities across the country. 

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 9 September 2025 at 17:02 IST

