Nepal Gen Z Protests: How A Social Media Ban Turned Into An Unrest | 10 Things To Know | Image: Republic/X

Kathmandu: In Kathmandu, a generation of young Nepalis has taken to the streets, defying the government's order to ban social media. The protests, which began peacefully, escalated into violence, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured. The government's decision to block 26 popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has led to the deadly protests by the country's digitally native youth.

On Monday, thousands of young protestors, clad in school and college uniforms, poured onto the streets, defying police barricades and storming the parliament complex. The protestors demanded an end to the government's ban on popular social media platforms. The trigger for the unrest was the government's decision to block 26 social media sites, citing concerns over hate speech, misinformation, and fraud. The Nepal administration claimed that these platforms had failed to register with Nepali regulators.

1. What Triggered The Protests?

The protests, dubbed ‘demonstrations by Gen Z’, erupted after the government's decision to ban over two dozen social media platforms, citing concerns over hate speech, misinformation, and fraud. The Nepal administration accused these platforms of failing to register with Nepali regulators, a requirement that TikTok, the sole major platform to comply, managed to fulfill within the stipulated timeframe. The ban has been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that it is an attempt to suppress dissenting voices and limit the flow of information.

The protestors chanted slogans against corruption and censorship, waving red and blue national flags. "Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption, not social media," they shouted. One protester alleged that police fired indiscriminately, hitting a friend in the hand. "This is the protest by the new generation in Nepal," another protester said.

The ban has been criticised widely in Nepal, with many arguing that it is an attempt to suppress dissenting voices and limit the flow of information.

2. How Did The Protests Erupt?

The protests began at Maitighar Mandala, Kathmandu's designated protest site, and quickly spread to government offices and other cities, including Pokhara, Biratnagar, and Bharatpur.

Thousands of young protesters, many in school and college uniforms, broke police barricades and stormed the parliament complex. An ambulance was set on fire, and riot police were attacked with stones and objects. The police responded with force, firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and baton-charging protestors.

3. Deadly Protests At The Cost Of Human Lives

The violence has resulted in a massive human toll, leaving the residents in Kathmandu in fear. According to state television, at least 19 people were killed, and more than 50 were injured. The protestors alleged that police fired indiscriminately, while officials claimed that force was used only after violence erupted.

As per the foreign media reports, the exact number of casualties couldn't be verified amidst a tense situation in the city. The injured were being treated at half a dozen hospitals in the capital, with many in serious condition.

4. Oli Administration Doubles Down On Ban Decision

Amidst the ongoing demonstration in the country, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's administration has doubled down on its decision, insisting that national sovereignty and dignity outweigh the backlash.

The Ministry of Communications of Nepal said that the social media platforms were given a week to comply with new rules, and stricter oversight was necessary in a country where over 90% of the population is online. The government argued that the ban is necessary to prevent the spread of hate speech, misinformation, and fraud.

5. What Led Youths To Take Charge Of Protests

For Nepal's young people, who make up the largest demographic in the country and are among the heaviest users of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the government's decision to block over two dozen platforms cut directly into their daily lives.

The demonstrations on Monday were called the protest of Gen Z, a term used to refer to people born between 1995 and 2010. With the age group of 16-25 years accounting for 20.8% of the total population and 90% of its 30 million people using the internet, the country has become a fertile ground for a digitally native generation to mobilise online dissent into mass street protests.

6. TikTok Evades the Ban, Why?

The Chinese-owned app, TikTok, stood out as the only major global platform still accessible in Nepal. Reportedly, TikTok, unlike its competitors, completed the mandatory registration process within the stipulated period, agreeing to share company details with the government and accept local oversight.

The officials said this compliance ensured TikTok was not included in the ban list. The app had previously faced a nine-month suspension in 2023 over concerns of hate speech and cybercrime, but was reinstated once it agreed to follow government rules.

7. Popular Apps Banned In Nepal

The ban covers 26 popular sites and messaging apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Signal, and WeChat.

The blanket ban has disrupted businesses and Nepal's tourism industry, which relies heavily on social media for outreach and bookings.

8. Protestors Demand

The protestors, calling them ‘demonstrations by Gen Z’, said that the protests reflected young people's frustration with the government and anger over its policies. During the protests, the demonstrators chanted slogans, waving red and blue national flags.

Several protesters were seen in their school and college uniforms as they swarmed New Baneshwor, which houses the Parliament, the government secretariat, and the presidential house.

9. Ban Affects Life In Nepal

The blanket ban on social media has disrupted businesses and Nepal's tourism industry, which relies heavily on social media for outreach. The protests in Nepal are a manifestation of the country's struggle to balance national security with individual freedoms. The government's decision to ban social media platforms has stirred concerns about the role of technology in modern society.

The analysts suggested that the government's decision to block social media platforms has had big consequences.

It has also affected millions of Nepali families who use messaging apps to stay connected with relatives working abroad. The press freedom groups have criticised the ban, arguing it amounts to censorship.

10. Social Media Restored After Massive Protest

Later on Monday, the Nepal government's decision to lift the ban on social media platforms after a wave of violent protests led by Gen Z protestors, who demanded the restoration of social media and an end to corruption. The protests, dubbed the ‘Gen Z rebellion’, resulted in at least 19 deaths and over 347 injuries after police opened fire on protestors.

Earlier, in a surprise move, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation, citing moral responsibility for the deaths and injuries during the protests. The resignation came amid heavy criticism of the government's handling of the protests. The government's U-turn on the social media ban is seen as a relief for millions of Nepalis who rely on these platforms for communication and information. With the ban lifted, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are expected to resume operations, allowing Nepalis to express themselves freely once again.

The Gen Z protests in Nepal have registered as a moment in the country's history, outlining the power of digital activism. The protests pointed to the effect, social media platforms have in present times, how vastly the youths are relying on the use of social media platforms.