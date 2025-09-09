Nepal Government Takes U-Turn On Social Media, Lifts Ban Amid Massive Gen Z Protests

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has lifted its ban on social media platforms, just days after imposing restrictions on popular sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The government's decision follows a wave of violent protests led by Gen Z protestors, who took to the streets to demand the restoration of social media and an end to corruption.

The protests, which began peacefully, escalated into chaos, with police opening fire on protestors, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 347 injuries.

Earlier, the Nepal government had banned 26 social media platforms, citing concerns over fake news and cybercrime. However, critics argued that the move was an attempt to suppress dissenting voices and limit freedom of expression. The ban had been met with massive criticism, with many Nepalis taking to TikTok, the only major platform still accessible, to express their discontent.

Government's U-Turn After Home Minister's Resignation

The protests, dubbed the ‘Gen Z rebellion’, saw thousands of young Nepalis gather in Kathmandu's streets, demanding the government's resignation and an end to corruption. The protestors, many of whom were school and college students, chanted slogans against the government and corruption, with some even attempting to breach the parliament gates.

Following the violent protests, the government has agreed to lift the social media ban. The Information and Communication Minister of Nepal, however, had confirmed that social media was being restored in the country, bringing relief to millions of Nepalis who rely on these platforms for communication and information.

Further, in a surprise move, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation, citing moral responsibility for the deaths and injuries during the protests. The resignation comes amid heavy criticism of the government's handling of the protests.

The protestors are demanding not only the restoration of social media but also an end to corruption in the country. Amidst the protests, many Nepalis have been expressing frustration over corruption and nepotism, with some even comparing the luxurious lifestyles of politicians' children to the struggles of ordinary citizens.