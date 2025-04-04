Nepal Chokes with AQI Over 300, Air Pollution Far Worse Than WHO Safe Standards

Kathmandu: Thick layers of smog have engulfed Kathmandu, pushing Nepal into the ranks of the most polluted countries in the world. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a staggering 348, the capital city has slipped into the "hazardous" category, raising serious concerns for public health. Authorities have raised the alarm, urging citizens to take necessary precautions as pollution levels continue to rise.

Health Ministry Issues Advisory

Amid growing fears over deteriorating air quality, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has issued a public advisory, urging people to safeguard their health. Children, elderly citizens, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses have been advised to take mandatory precautions.

The Ministry has recommended staying indoors unless absolutely necessary, wearing masks while traveling, and avoiding highly polluted areas. Ministry Spokesperson Prakash Budhathoki urged "vulnerable groups—children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions to take necessary precaution."

Air pollution in Nepal contains harmful chemicals and fine particulate matter, posing severe health risks. While larger dust particles are filtered out in the upper respiratory tract, smaller particles like PM2.5 penetrate deep into the lungs, leading to respiratory infections, asthma, and chronic conditions. In some cases, exposure can trigger acute asthma attacks, fainting, or dangerously low oxygen levels.

According to the Ministry of Health, air pollution is responsible for 42,000 deaths in Nepal annually. Shockingly, 19% of these fatalities are children under five, while 27% are individuals above 70. Data further suggests that pollution has reduced the average life expectancy of Nepalis by 4.1%.