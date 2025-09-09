BREAKING: Nepal PM KP Oli’s House Set On Fire As Gen Z Protest Spirals Out Of Control

Kathmandu: Gen Z protests in Nepal on Tuesday turned violent again with demonstrators setting fire to the private residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Balkot, Bhaktapur. The ruling party offices and buildings in Janakpur were also torched, according to local reports.

The private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Bohratar, Kathmandu, was also reportedly vandalised and parts of the property were set on fire. The protesters torched the residence of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, hurled stones at the house of Deputy PM and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The protesters reportedly gathered near Oli's residence, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities where 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured after police opened fire at them. According to officials, protesters marched to the PM's residence early in the morning and attempted to breach security despite police intervention. When officers tried to block them, the protesters reportedly refused to retreat and torched the houses inside the compound.

There are two houses at Oli’s Balkot residence, both of which were set ablaze during the incident.

Meanwhile, the central office of the Nepal Congress in Sanepa and the houses of its President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha were also reportedly vandalised.

According to reports, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Though the authorities said security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and avoid using live ammunition, there were reports of gunfire shots and bullet injuries.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Army has been deployed at the airport.

The PM has called an all-party meeting in the evening following intensifying protests against alleged corruption in the country. "I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the PM said in an appeal.