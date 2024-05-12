Advertisement

Kathmandu: Adding new feathers to his cap, Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa on Sunday climbed to the summit Mount Everest for the 29th time.

Also popular as 'Everest Man', Kami Rita Sherpa broke his own record for the 28th summit.

In the last spring season, the 54-year-old climber and guide had reached the highest mountain peak twice within a week, setting a record for the 28th summit. His mission is not over yet as he aims to climb the peak twice this time again.

Kami Rita Sherpa (Instagram/@kamiritasherpa)

According to news agency ANI, Earlier, the climber had stated that he "has no plan of climbing Sagarmatha (Nepalese name for Mount Everest) for any specified number of times."

As per Department of Tourism, the record-setting climber reached the summit at around 7.25 am (NST) on Sunday while guiding an expedition organized by the 'Seven Summit Treks'.

"Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa @kamiritasherpa a senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt Everest this morning at 7:25 AM, 12 May 2024. This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of 'Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual,'" the Seven Summit Treks shared in an Instagram post on Sunday morning breaking the news about the successful summit.

Sherpa had embarked on his mountain scaling journey from Kathmandu along with a mountaineering expedition team comprising about 28 climbers.

Kami Rita (R) during his expedition (Instagram: @kamiritasherpa)

Hailing from Thame village in Nepal’s Solukhumbu, Kami Rita has been climbing Sagarmatha as a guide for the climbers. Born on January 17, 1970, he developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades. In the 71-year-long history of Sagarmatha climbing, this ascent earned Kami Rita the title of ‘Most Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual.’ Kami Rita’s accomplishments extend beyond Everest, as he has also conquered other formidable peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, also from Solukhumbu, climbed Mt Everest for the 27th time last year. But, it is not confirmed whether he will be climbing Sagarmatha this time.

