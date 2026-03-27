Updated 27 March 2026 at 13:07 IST
Nepal’s Youngest Prime Minister Takes the Oath of Office
Balendra Shah was appointed the prime minister by President Ram Chandra Paudel Friday after his Rastriya Swatantra Party won nearly two-thirds of the seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in the March 5 polls.
- World News
- 1 min read
KATHMANDU, Nepal: Nepal’s youngest prime minister took the oath of office Friday after his party won a landslide victory in elections earlier this month and following a youth-led uprising that toppled the government in September.
Balendra Shah was appointed the prime minister by President Ram Chandra Paudel Friday after his Rastriya Swatantra Party won nearly two-thirds of the seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in the March 5 polls.
Shah, the 35-year-old political outsider widely known as Balen, will lead a government tasked with navigating deep public frustration with Nepal’s established parties, who were widely blamed by voters for corruption and chronic political instability.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 13:03 IST