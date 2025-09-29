Netanyahu Apologises To Qatar PM For Israeli Strike On Doha In Phone Call From White House

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday dialled Qatar's Prime Minister from the White House to apologise for the recent strike on Doha. Netanyahu apologised to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for the Israeli strike on Doha, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including senior Hamas officials. The apology came during a phone call from the White House, where Netanyahu had met with US President Donald Trump.

The Israeli operation, which targeted senior Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this month, has added strain to US-Israel ties, with Trump growing increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu's unilateral moves. The strike killed five people, including the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya and an aide, Jihad Labad.

Following the Israeli strikes, Qatar, a key mediator alongside Egypt in Gaza ceasefire talks, had condemned the attack as cowardly and a violation of international law.

Hamas blamed both Israel and the US for the Doha strike, accusing Washington of being jointly responsible. In a statement, the group said the assassination attempt would not change its negotiating stance, declaring, "Israel has failed." Netanyahu later warned Qatar to expel Hamas officials or bring them to justice. Doha responded by calling his comments reckless.

Netanyahu's Phone Call And Apology

The phone call between Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani came after the Israeli PM's meeting with Trump at the White House. According to reports, Netanyahu apologised for the surprise Israeli operation, which had strained relations between the two countries. The apology is seen as a diplomatic effort to mend ties and prevent further escalation in the region.