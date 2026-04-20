Netanyahu Condemns IDF Soldier's Damage to Catholic Icon in Southern Lebanon, Reaffirms Israel's Commitment to Religious Freedom

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a firm statement on Monday condemning the actions of an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the incident contradicts Israel's core values of tolerance and freedom of worship.

In his remarks, Netanyahu highlighted Israel's longstanding dedication to mutual respect among faiths.

"As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths," he said.

"All religions flourish in our land, and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region," he added.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister expressed shock and sadness over the incident, which came to light through a widely circulated photograph showing a soldier damaging a statue of Jesus Christ in a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

"Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn of this act," Netanyahu stated.

Advertisement

"I condemn it in the strongest terms," he added.

He confirmed that military authorities have launched a criminal investigation and pledged "appropriately harsh disciplinary action" against the individual responsible.

Netanyahu contrasted the event with the broader regional context, noting the challenges faced by Christian communities elsewhere in the Middle East.

"While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the region. Israel is the only country in the Middle East where the Christian population and their standard of living are growing," he said.

He reiterated Israel's unique position: "Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all."

The Prime Minister expressed regret for the incident and extended condolences for any distress caused to believers in Lebanon and globally.

The statement aligns with earlier condemnations from Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who described the act as "grave and disgraceful" and offered an apology to Christians worldwide. The IDF has also confirmed the authenticity of the image, viewing the soldier's conduct with "great severity," and vowed a thorough probe while stressing that its operations target threats like Hezbollah infrastructure, not religious or civilian sites.