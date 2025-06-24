Netanyahu Declares Victory Over Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country has achieved its objective of "removing the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile threat," following recent military operations targeting Iran's key facilities.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is "very close" to achieving its objectives in Iran, having dealt substantial blows to the country’s ballistic missile program and nuclear facilities, according to The Times of Israel.

Following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Netanyahu told reporters in a pre-recorded press conference on Sunday that he would not allow Israel to be drawn into a "war of attrition" with Tehran. However, he emphasized that this does not mean he would stop the campaign until all of the goals were met.

“We won’t go beyond what’s necessary to achieve our goals, but we also won’t end the operation prematurely,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that Israel aims to avoid a prolonged conflict. Speaking to reporters, he added, “Once our objectives are met, the operation will conclude, and the fighting will stop.”

On Tuesday, the official X handle of the Israel War Room announced that the Israeli government has declared the successful completion of all objectives in Operation Rising Lion.

These objectives included establishing full air superiority over Tehran, eliminating key senior military leaders, and neutralizing what it described as the existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

Following this declaration, Israel has agreed to a ceasefire proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, signaling a potential de-escalation in the ongoing conflict.