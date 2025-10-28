Netanyahu Orders Immediate Strikes On Gaza Amidst Ceasefire Violations By Hamas

Gaza: The fragile ceasefire in Gaza appears to be on the brink of collapse as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders the military to launch immediate and powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's order comes after he accused Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire, triggering a fresh wave of violence in the region.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office announced that he had instructed the military to carry out intense strikes in response to Hamas's alleged actions.

Israel has accused Hamas of staging the return of hostage bodies, claiming that the group is reburying remains and then falsely presenting them as new discoveries. The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned Hamas's actions, stating that they are not only deceptive but also jeopardize the ceasefire. A drone footage, according to the ministry, shows Hamas moving and reburying body remains, only to stage a false discovery for the Red Cross to witness.

Netanyahu convened an emergency meeting with his defence chiefs to determine Israel's next steps in response to Hamas's alleged actions. He claimed that the human remains handed over by Hamas belonged to a captive whose body had already been recovered by Israeli forces, further fuelling the tensions.

The situation in Gaza is rapidly deteriorating, with both sides engaged in a war of words and actions.

