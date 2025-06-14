Netanyahu's Big Message: Iranian People Must Stand Up For Their Rights And Freedom

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue Israel's military campaign against the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities and top military leaders. The statement came after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against Tel Aviv, causing massive destruction to buildings and infrastructure and injuring over 50 people. The attack was a direct response to Israel's military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and top military commanders. Meanwhile, Netanyahu, on Friday, addressed the people of Iran, calling them to stand up against the Islamic regime.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion," Netanyahu declared. He further said, "The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for almost 50 years, threatens to destroy our country, the State of Israel." Netanyahu's words were laced with a sense of urgency and determination, as he emphasised the need for Israel to act decisively against the Iranian threat. The Israeli Prime Minister's message was clear that Israel will not back down in the face of Iranian aggression.

Netanyahu's message to the Iranian people was a call to action. "The time has come for you to stand up and let your voices be heard," he urged. He emphasised that Israel's military campaign is not just about defending itself, but also about clearing the path for the Iranian people to achieve their freedom from the "evil and oppressive" regime. Netanyahu's call to action is a direct challenge to the Iranian regime's authority and legitimacy.

Israel's Military Campaign

The Israeli prime minister detailed the scope of Israel's military campaign, stating that "in the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most important enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal." He warned that "more is on the way" and that the Iranian regime "does not know what hit them, or what will hit them."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:

“To the proud people of Iran, we are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for almost 50 years, threatens to destroy our country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's operation is to thwart the Islamic regime's nuclear and ballistic missile threat to us. As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom. In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard.”

Meanwhile, Iran's missile strike against Israeli cities was a direct response to Israel's military campaign. The attack resulted in massive damage to buildings and infrastructure, and several people were injured. The Iranian regime's aggression has escalated the conflict, and the situation remains volatile.

As airstrikes surge on both countries, the conflict between Israel and Iran shows no signs of abating. Netanyahu's vow to continue Israel's military campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities and top military leaders has set the stage for further escalation.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed to take revenge against Israel and leave it in "ruins." The Iranian regime's response was swift and brutal, with a barrage of ballistic missiles launched against Tel Aviv. The attack resulted in several injuries and massive damage to buildings in the city.