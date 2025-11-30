Netanyahu Submits Request for a Pardon Amid His Ongoing Corruption Trial

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Israel’s president President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon during his long-running corruption trial that’s bitterly divided the country.

President Herzog's office acknowledged the request, stating it will be considered responsibly. The pardon process involves consulting the Justice Ministry and considering public interest.

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Mr Herzog's office said.

Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial, after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases accusing him of exchanging favors with wealthy political supporters. He has not yet been convicted of anything.

The request comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel to pardon Netanyahu.

In a videotaped statement, Netanyahu said the trial has divided the country and that a pardon would help restore national unity. He also said the requirement that he appear in court three times a week is a distraction that makes it difficult for him to lead the country.

Netanyahu’s request consisted of two documents — a detailed letter signed by his lawyer and a letter signed by Netanyahu. They’ll be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President, which will formulate additional opinions for the president.

Netanyahu faces three corruption cases filed in 2019, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He maintains his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated.