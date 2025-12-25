‘Satan Checking In On Santa’: Trump’s Christmas Joke Sparks Troll Storm, Netizens Respond With Epstein Files Taunts

West Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump was subject to some light-hearted ridicule on Christmas eve, when a video of his NORAD’s Santa Tracker call was posted online in which he says that he refers to Santa Clause as ‘bad Santa’. Netizens took a sly dig at the President, suggesting that Trump might be in a 'naughty' mood. This took place in the backdrop of his alleged link to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after some photos and documents of Trump appeared in the Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice.

On Christmas Eve, the president and first lady Melania Trump participated in the tradition of talking to youngsters who called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The command centre is believed to track Santa's progress around the globe. In one of his interactions, Trump made a child promise not to let a “bad Santa” infiltrate the country.

What Netizens Said

In the video, Trump replied, "Well we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa”

Netizens swiftly took on Trump in the comments for referring to Santa as ‘bad’ and mocked him over his photos, some of them redacted, released in the Epstein files. One of them said that Fox News, which posted the video, should have zoomed in on Melania Trump to show her 'stink-face' expression.

Another user referred to Trump as Satan saying, “How nice for Satan to check in on Santa.”

An user even said is is quite like keeping an eye on kids making sure they do not get any “cheeky ideas.”

One of the users even went on to post some images of Trump playfully interacting with some children, but with their faces redacted. These photos seem to be taking a dig at the Epstein Files revelations which revealed several pictures of the Donald Trump along with several individuals whose faces were redacted to protect the identity of the victims.

Merry Christmas to Radical Left Lunatics

Trump has often marked Christmases past with criticisms of his political enemies. In 2024, he had posted, “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics.”

Shortly after wrapping up Wednesday's Christmas Eve calls, in fact, he returned to that theme, posting: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.” Trump was in a jovial mood while talking with the kids. He even said at one point that he “could do this all day long”.

When an 8-year-old from North Carolina, asked if Santa would be mad if no one leaves cookies out for him, Trump said he didn't think so, “But I think he’ll be very disappointed.”

“You know, Santa’s — he tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side. You know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side,” Trump joked. “I think Santa would like some cookies.”

At one point, while his wife was on the phone and Trump was waiting to be connected to another call, he noted how little attention she was paying to him: “She’s able to focus totally, without listening.”

Asked by an 8-year-old girl in Kansas what she'd like Santa to bring, the answer came back, “Uh, not coal.”

“You mean clean, beautiful coal?" Trump replied, evoking a favored campaign slogan he's long used when promising to revive domestic coal production.

“I had to do that, I’m sorry,” the president added, laughing and even causing the first lady, who was on a separate call, to turn toward him and grin.

“Coal is clean and beautiful. Please remember that, at all costs,” Trump said. “But you don’t want clean, beautiful coal, right?”