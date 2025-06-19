Netizens Troll Donald Trump, Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Over Lunch Meet With Hilarious Memes

Internet can't keep calm as Donald Trump hosts Asim Munir, the Army Chief of terror sponsor Pakistan. | Image: AP

New Delhi: The internet had a field day trolling former US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, following their lunch-meeting at the White House, weeks after tensions between India and Pakistan had subsided.

President Trump hosted a private lunch for Munir, who is currently on a five-day official visit to the United States.

The meeting took place amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. While Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Tehran, Pakistan has expressed support for Iran.

In a public address in Washington, D.C., General Munir declared Pakistan’s “clear and strong” support for Iran in its war with Israel, while also backing U.S.-led efforts to de-escalate the situation.

As the two were meeting in Washington, netizens were quick to flood social media with memes mocking Trump's eagerness to engage with Asim Munir, the Army Chief of terror sponsor Pakistan, highlighting its close ties with Iran and poking fun at Pakistan’s ongoing economic struggles.

Issuing a statement on Donald Trump decision to host Asim Munir, the White House in a statement had said that the US President was hosting lunch for Pakistan's Army Chief as he had backed Trump for noble peace prize.

The timing of Donald Trump meeting Pakistani General – whose army troops were openly seen attending funerals of terrorists killed in Indian strike in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor – couldn't have been worse then this.

What Donald Trump-Asim Munir meeting has done is that it has made the United States unreliable, because on one side, America talks about fighting terrorism while on another, it rewards those who are the biggest sponsors of terror, which is Pakistan.

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists targeted innocent Indians including those newly married when they were vacationing in Kashmir. The terrorists not just killed tourists but shot them dead in front of their wives, children and parents after singling them out on the basis of religion and targeting only Hindus.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Trump stated, “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and for ending the war. Prime Minister Modi just left a little while ago, and we are working on a trade deal with India. We are also working on a trade deal with Pakistan."

"I am so happy. Two smart people — two very smart people — decided not to continue with the war. Those are two big nuclear powers. I was honoured to meet him today,” he added.

Protests in the US against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Earlier, overseas Pakistanis staged a protest against General Asim Munir outside a hotel event in Washington, D.C. Protesters chanted slogans such as “Pakistanio ke Qatil” ("Killer of Pakistanis") and “Islamabad ke Qatil” ("Killer of Islamabad") as Munir arrived at the venue.

Sharing a video of the protest on X, formerly Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by Imran Khan, wrote, “Pakistani-Americans in Washington, D.C. are protesting outside the Four Seasons Hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he’s committed against the people of Pakistan.”