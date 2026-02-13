Neutral Steward Or Strategic Setback? Yunus’ Tenure & What It Has Meant For India | Image: X

New Delhi: As Bangladesh heads into a new political chapter with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) winning 212 of the 297 seats, attention is turning to the political future of interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and to the damage and disruption many in India believe marked his time in office.

Yunus came to power in 2024 after violent student protests forced the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. At the time, he was projected internationally as a neutral face meant to stabilise Bangladesh and oversee elections. But inside the region, especially in India, perceptions have been far more cautious and increasingly critical.

Relations With India: From Strategic Partnership To Strain

Under Sheikh Hasina, India-Bangladesh ties were widely seen as being at their strongest in decades. Cooperation on counter-terrorism, border security, connectivity projects and economic integration had deepened significantly.

That atmosphere shifted after Yunus assumed charge. Diplomatic exchanges became tense. Dhaka raised concerns about alleged interference from Indian soil, claims that New Delhi has rejected outright. Political rhetoric in Bangladesh grew sharper towards India and anti-India sentiment appeared to gain space in sections of public discourse.

For India, the most sensitive development was the rise in reports of attacks on minority Hindu communities in parts of Bangladesh following the 2024 unrest. While Yunus downplayed or disputed the scale of communal targeting, the issue triggered concern across India.

Another major concern from India’s perspective has been the growing visibility of Islamist political forces in Bangladesh’s post-Hasina phase. It is argued that the interim administration allowed space for previously marginalised hardline groups to re-enter mainstream politics.

While Yunus positioned himself as a transitional administrator rather than a political leader, his government failed to firmly check radical elements or reassure minorities and neighbouring countries about Bangladesh’s secular direction.

These perceptions have shaped how Yunus is viewed in India: not as a historic statesman, but as a leader under whom strategic clarity weakened.

Election Oversight

Yunus’ primary mandate was to conduct elections after the upheaval of 2024. Supporters say he delivered a competitive vote. Critics, including Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, argue the process excluded key political players and altered the balance of power.

Now, with the BNP poised to form government, Yunus is expected to step aside. But the bigger question remains: Did his tenure strengthen Bangladesh’s democracy or deepen instability during a fragile period?

For India, the debate is less about Yunus personally and more about outcomes: Will Bangladesh remain firm on counter-terror cooperation? Will minority communities be protected? Will economic and connectivity projects continue smoothly? Will anti-India rhetoric reduce under the new government?

India has already signalled its willingness to work with the incoming leadership.

Muhammad Yunus may leave office describing himself as a neutral steward of transition. Internationally, he may still carry the image of a reformist figure. But in India, the assessment is more measured.

His tenure coincided with a visible cooling of bilateral warmth, rising political uncertainty and questions over Bangladesh’s ideological direction. Whether those shifts were caused by him or simply unfolded during his leadership will remain debated.