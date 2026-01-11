Washington: An interview of a Venezuelan eyewitness alleged that the weapon used by the US during the capture of deposed President Nicholas Maduro was possibly some sort of ‘sonic’ weapon, which made the Venezuelan security personnel bleed from the nose. The interview was reposted by the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Saturday. “Stop what you are doing and read this,” Leavitt wrote, reposting the interview on X.

'No Way To Compete With Their Technology'

"At one point, they launched something—I don't know how to describe it... It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move," the Venezuelan security guard said in the interview.

When asked about his fellow security personnel, he admitted that none of them were able to 'resist' the mystery weapon. "Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I've never seen anything like it. We couldn't even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was," he added.

No Confirmation From White House Yet

Despite Leavitt posting the interview on her X handle, there have been no reports of the White House officially confirming this eyewitness account or the usage of a sonic weapon during the capture of President Nicholas Maduro.

'Not To Be Messed With'

When asked if the rest of Latin America should think twice before confronting the Americans, the guard said, "Without a doubt. I'm sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States. They have no idea what they're capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They're not to be messed with."

The guard from Venezuela claimed that the implications of the Venezuela raid have alerted, if not shocked, the entire Latin America, especially in light of President Donald Trump's recent warning that Mexico was now "on the list."

