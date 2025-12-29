New Jersey Mid-Air Horror: 2 Helicopters Collide In Hammonton, 1 Pilot Dead | VIDEO

New Jersey: A deadly mid-air collision between two helicopters in New Jersey's Hammonton has claimed the life of one person and left another critically injured. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, following which a rescue operation was launched by the emergency responders at the crash site. A video of the horrific incident has surfaced on social media, wherein one helicopter was captured spinning down moments before the crash.

According to reports, a massive fire erupted at the crash site, located near the Hammonton Municipal Airport, after the collision. The rescue teams rushed to the site and doused the fire. During the search at the crash site, the pilot of one helicopter was found dead, while the other pilot was found critically injured.

As per reports, the two helicopters, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, were carrying only their pilots at the time of the crash. One of the pilots was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was airlifted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the deadly helicopter collision and crash. The investigators will be examining whether the pilots were able to see each other before the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the incident. Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel stated that the investigation will focus on reviewing communications between the pilots and assessing whether they were able to avoid each other.

Reportedly, the crash occurred at around 11.25 am on Sunday. The team of firefighters was able to extinguish the flames engulfing one of the helicopters and carried out the rescue operation. The crash site is located in a field near the Hammonton Municipal Airport, with the town's history of agriculture and the region with the Pine Barrens making it a relatively remote area.

Severe Weather Conditions

The NTSB and FAA will be working together to ascertain the cause of the crash. Alan Diehl, a former crash investigator for the FAA and NTSB, stated that the investigation will likely focus on whether the pilots were able to see each other before the collision. "Virtually all midair collisions are a failure to what they call 'see and avoid'," Diehl said.

As per reports, the weather at the time of the crash was mostly cloudy, with light winds and good visibility. However, AccuWeather reported that the conditions were not a major factor in the crash.