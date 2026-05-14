New Mexico Medical Flight En Route To Sierra Blanca Crashes In Ruidoso Mountain Area

Mexico City: A small medical aircraft crashed in Ruidoso, a remote part of New Mexico, on Thursday morning, killing all four people on board, the local officials have confirmed. The deadly crash occurred outside Ruidoso in the Captain Mountain area, following which the local authorities and the emergency response teams rushed to the site.

According to reports, the aircraft had departed from Roswell earlier on Thursday and was bound for Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it went down. The Lincoln County officials stated that the plane came down in rugged terrain, making access for the rescue teams difficult in the initial hours. The officials said that the emergency teams reached the site later on the same day and confirmed that there were no survivors.

The authorities have not released the identities of those killed in the incident. As per reports, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, with the aviation officials expected to examine the wreckage and flight data to ascertain the reason.

According to the Lincoln County officials, the aircraft went down in the Captain Mountain area, a remote and elevated stretch of land near Ruidoso. The location complicated rescue efforts, as crews had to navigate difficult ground to reach the crash site.

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Sister station KOAT reported that the plane took off from Roswell before losing contact en route to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport. The emergency services were alerted after the aircraft failed to arrive at its destination, triggering a search that led to the discovery of the crash site on Thursday morning.

No further details have been provided by the officials on the timing of the incident or the type of aircraft involved, but they stated that the response involved multiple agencies working in coordination.

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The officials also confirmed that the four people on board were killed in the crash, but their names have not been made public. The Lincoln County officials said that next of kin were still being notified and that further information would be released once that process was complete.

It is also unclear whether the flight was transporting a patient, medical personnel, or equipment at the time. No details have been given about the purpose of the flight or the organisation operating the aircraft.

The local administration said that the teams were working with state and federal agencies to secure the site and begin the initial stages of the investigation.

The investigating teams have yet to establish what caused the aircraft to go down. The officials stated that it was too early to speculate on mechanical failure, weather conditions, or human error, and that a full inquiry would be required.