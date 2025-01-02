Shamsud-Din Waged War Against Disbelievers: FBI's Startling Revelations in New Orleans Terror Attack

The FBI identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar as the sole suspect in a terror attack that killed 14 people and injured 35 others in New Orleans, calling the act "premeditated and evil." The details were shared during a press conference on Thursday, where Christopher Raia, deputy director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, condemned the violence.

“Fourteen innocent victims killed in this senseless attack, at least 35 injured,” Raia said. “This was an act of terrorism. It was premeditated and an evil act.”

A Lone Suspect With Ties to Extremism

According to Raia, Jabbar drove a pickup truck into unarmed civilians, leaving devastation in his wake. Investigators believe he acted alone. “No one else was involved in the attack, other than Shamsud-Din Jabbar,” Raia said.

Authorities are currently examining Jabbar’s potential ties to the Islamic State group, which he publicly declared allegiance to in online videos posted before the attack. During his drive from Houston to New Orleans, Jabbar recorded several clips, including one where he spoke about “war between the believers and the disbelievers.”

Evidence and Explosives Found

Jabbar’s pickup truck bore a flag associated with the Islamic State group, Raia confirmed. Investigators also found two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in coolers at separate locations in New Orleans: one at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans streets and another two blocks away.

“These were functional IEDs,” Raia said, adding that surveillance footage captured Jabbar placing the devices. Reports of additional explosive devices were unfounded as they were non-functional, he noted.

Authorities are reviewing evidence recovered from three phones and two laptops connected to Jabbar. A property in Mandeville, Louisiana, linked to him has also been secured and is being searched for further leads.

Hundreds of Tips and Hours of Surveillance

Specialized teams, including bomb technicians and evidence technicians, have been deployed as part of the investigation. So far, the FBI has received more than 400 tips related to the attack, some from locations outside New Orleans.

Investigators are also combing through hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from the French Quarter and surrounding areas to piece together Jabbar’s movements before and during the attack.