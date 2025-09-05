New York Attorney General Appeals To Reinstate $515 Million Fine On Donald Trump

New York: New York's Attorney General Letitia James has filed an appeal to reinstate a staggering $515 million fine on President Donald Trump, citing fraud and deceit in his business dealings. The New York Attorney General's move came after a lower court reduced the fine to zero, drawing massive criticism over the judgment and raising questions about accountability and justice.

The case against Trump was brought forth by James in 2022, alleging that he inflated his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements, misleading banks and insurers about the value of his prized assets. After a trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favour of James, ordering Trump to pay $355 million in "ill-gotten gains" from his inflated financial statements. The amount as a fine ballooned to over $515 million with interest.

What James' Office Has Appealed

James' office has now filed a notice of appeal with the state's Court of Appeals, seeking to reverse the Appellate Division's decision that deemed the penalty excessive. The attorney general's office argued that the lower court erred in its ruling, and the fine is justified given the severity of Trump's actions. "While harm certainly occurred, it was not the cataclysmic harm that can justify a nearly half-billion-dollar award," two judges noted, describing the divided opinion among the Appellate Division panel.

How Trump Responded To Judgment

Earlier, after the court's ruling, Donald Trump declared "TOTAL VICTORY" after the Appellate Division wiped away his fine. However, the five-judge panel left other punishments in place, including a multiyear ban on Trump and his two eldest sons from holding corporate leadership positions in New York. Trump has filed his own appeal, seeking to throw out these punishments.

The latest development in the US comes amid escalating trade tensions, with Trump's administration imposing tariffs on various countries, leading to trade uncertainty in the world. Trump's economic policies have been described as protectionist, with tariffs imposed on most countries, including large tariffs on major trading partners India, China, Canada, Japan, Brazil and Mexico.

Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has been vocal about the importance of tariffs in protecting American interests. However, critics argued that these tariffs will impact not only trade but also the global economy.