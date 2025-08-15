New York City Rocked By Powerful Explosion Just Hours Before Crucial Trump-Putin Meeting, 29 Injured

New York: A powerful explosion reportedly shook a bustling Manhattan neighbourhood on Friday, leaving multiple people injured on the streets. According to reports, the blast, described as intentional by authorities, occurred in the Chelsea area, with reports of a suspicious device discovered blocks away being safely removed early Sunday. Surprisingly, the blast occurred in New York City, on the day, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the Ukraine conflict.

Reports suggested that the explosion was powerful enough to cause massive damage and send plumes of black smoke into the skies over New York City. The law enforcement agencies and the emergency services immediately rushed to the site along with firefighters to secure the area and tend to the wounded. As per reports, the people were captured rushing to flee the area as sirens filled the air with thick black smoke.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, with officials making efforts to determine whether the explosion was an act of terrorism or a criminal act. The discovery of a suspicious device nearby has raised concerns about further threats, and authorities are taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

The emergency teams rushed to the scene, providing medical aid to those injured and evacuating the area.