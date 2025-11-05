New York City Voter Turnout Surpasses 2 Million For First Time Since 1969

New York: The New York City Board of Elections on Tuesday said that voter turnout in the mayoral election has surpassed 2 million for the first time in more than three decades.

According to the board, this marks "the first time that the turnout figure has crossed 2 million since 1969." The statement was issued in a post just before polls closed at 9 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT, Wednesday), underscoring the scale of public engagement in what turned out to be one of the city's most closely watched and historic elections.

The record-breaking turnout reflected the high public interest surrounding a fiercely contested and politically charged race that ultimately saw Zohran Mamdani emerge victorious.

Mamdani has won the race for New York City mayor, according to Decision Desk HQ, marking a historic and transformative moment for the city as it ushers in a new era of progressive politics and reignites debate over the Democratic Party's future, The Hill reported.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, became the first millennial and first Muslim to lead New York City. His victory, described as one of the most stunning political upsets in recent memory, came after defeating former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the race to succeed Mayor Eric Adams.

According to The Hill, Mamdani's campaign focused on affordability and equity, pledging to "freeze rent," establish "city-owned grocery stores," and make "buses free for riders." His ambitious agenda, which resonated strongly with younger and working-class voters, made him both an icon among progressives and a divisive figure within the party, splitting prominent Democratic leaders over whether to endorse him.

One of the most contentious points during the campaign centred on Mamdani's views regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. As The Hill noted, he faced sharp criticism for not initially condemning the phrase “globalise the intifada.”

While he has never personally used the term, pro-Israel activists argued that it "risks inciting violence against Zionists and Jews," whereas pro-Palestinian activists see it as a call for “Palestinian liberation.”

Mamdani has since pledged "not to use the term" and said he would "discourage others from using it," though Cuomo seized on the controversy as a major line of attack during the race. The issue became a flashpoint, reflecting the growing divide within the Democratic Party over Middle East politics.

The Hill also reported that Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Israel, accusing it of committing "genocide in Gaza" and declaring he would "have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he set foot in the city," asserting that New York should uphold “arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court.”

His comments drew both praise from pro-Palestinian groups and backlash from pro-Israel voices, further amplifying the ideological rifts within the city's electorate.

Mamdani also faced scrutiny over his past comments calling for the police to be "defunded." However, he later issued a public apology to the New York Police Department during a Fox News interview, a move seen as an attempt to mend ties with law enforcement and moderate voters.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's campaign, despite backing from several prominent Democrats, was weighed down by his own controversies. He resigned as governor in 2021 following sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

The Hill further noted that Cuomo also faced a Justice Department investigation into testimony he gave Congress about a state health report on nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even after Mayor Adams dropped out and endorsed Cuomo, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa refused to exit the race, drawing a double-digit share of the vote that likely benefited Mamdani.

In the final stretch of the campaign, Cuomo received an unexpected endorsement from President Donald Trump. The Hill observed that the move did little to help him in deep-blue New York City.

Mamdani's victory has energised progressives across the country, but it also raises questions about whether the new mayor will be able to deliver on his ambitious agenda and navigate the political tensions between the Democratic Party's left-leaning and moderate factions.