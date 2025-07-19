New York Man Dies After Being Pulled Into MRI Machine by Metal Chain

New York Man Dies After Being Pulled In MRI Machine | Image: representative

World News: A 61-year-old man lost his life after being magnetically pulled into an active MRI machine due to a heavy metal chain around his neck. The incident took place at Nassau Open MRI in Westbury, New York.

The man, identified as Keith McAllister, was not a patient but had accompanied his wife to the hospital who was to undergo a scan.

He entered the MRI room without authorisation while the machine was still active, violating strict safety protocols.

Man was wearing 20-pound metal chain, used for weight training—was attracted by the MRI’s magnetic field, causing a fatal accident.

The incident occurred around 4:30 PM on July 16. Emergency team arrived following a 911 call, and McAllister was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Despite efforts, he was declared dead the next afternoon.

MRI safety protocols

MRI safety protocols require rigorous screening and removal of all metallic items, including jewelry, before entering the scan room.