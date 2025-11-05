New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's Power-Packed Victory Speech With Electrifying Bollywood 'Dhoom Machale' Track Goes Viral

Zohran Mamdani has been elected as the new mayor of New York City after defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent candidate in Tuesday’s election. The 34-year-old politician is an Indian origin and has made history as the city’s first Muslim and youngest mayor.

Mamdani’s win has drawn national attention, especially after months of exchanges with US President Donald Trump, who had threatened to cut off funding to the city if Mamdani secured victory.

Just like his campaigns, Mamdani’s first victory speech also had an electrifying nod to Bollywood. The newly elected mayor started his speech by thanking his mother, Mira Nair, for her unwavering support and quoted Jawaharlal Nehru’s iconic words from his Tryst with Destiny speech: “A moment comes, but rarely in history.”