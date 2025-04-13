At Least 1 Dead After Private Plane Carrying 2 People on Board Crashes Near Hudson in New York

Aircraft with two people on board crashes in upstate New York | Image: X

New York: A twin-engine private plane carrying two people crashed in a muddy field near Hudson in upstate New York on Saturday, leaving at least one person dead, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by The New York Times.

The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was on its way to Columbia County Airport near Hudson when it went down about 30 miles away near Copake, shortly after 12 noon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed in a statement.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore described the incident as a fatal crash but did not confirm the exact number of casualties. She stated that the plane went down near Two Town Road but did not cause any damage to buildings or structures in the area.

Salvatore also explained that mud, snow, and poor weather conditions have made it difficult for emergency teams to access the crash site. “It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” she said. The identities of the two people on board have not yet been released.

Emergency response teams from the Columbia County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, and local fire services arrived on the scene after a 911 call was received shortly after noon.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation and deployed a team to the crash site, expected to arrive Saturday evening.