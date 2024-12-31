Published 16:34 IST, December 31st 2024
New Zealand Rings in 2025 With Dazzling Fireworks | WATCH
Wellington, New Zealand, ushers in the New Year as one of the first cities to celebrate, with vibrant fireworks and lively festivities marking the occasion.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Wellington, New Zealand, ushers in the New Year as one of the first cities to celebrate, with vibrant fireworks and lively festivities marking the occasion.
