Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Death Sentence Sanctioned by Yemen President, India Extends 'All Possible Help'

Nimisha Priya's Death Sentence Sanctioned by Yemen President, India Extends 'All Possible Help'

New Delhi: Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi has sanctioned the death sentence for Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted since 2017 for murdering a Yemeni national.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reacted to the development and said that the government is aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen.

"We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he added.

However, reports state that until a pardon from the victim’s family is obtained, the execution will take place within a month.

The approval by the Yemeni president has shocked Nimisha's family back home, who have been attempting to save her from death row.