'No Choice But To Go In And Kill Them': Trump Warns Hamas Of Military Action If Violence Continues

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas that the United States will be forced to take military action if internal bloodshed persists in Gaza. In a stern warning to Hamas, Trump on Thursday said, “We will have no choice but to go in and kill them”. The warning comes after a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect last week, ending the two-year war.

Earlier, Trump downplayed the internal violence in Gaza since a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect.

The situation in Gaza remains concerning, with Hamas security forces clashing with rival factions and armed gangs. According to a Palestinian security source, Hamas forces have killed 32 members of a gang in Gaza City, while six of its personnel were also killed in the violence. The security campaign was launched after the ceasefire, with Hamas to prevent a security vacuum and maintain law and order.

Trump's warning to Hamas on Thursday was clear saying disarm or face the consequences. "They will disarm, and if they don't do so, we will disarm them, and it'll happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump said. He asserted that the US would not tolerate continued violence in Gaza, where powerful local families and armed gangs have stepped into the void left by the Hamas-run police.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

The ceasefire plan, introduced by Trump, had called for all hostages, whether living or dead, to be handed over by a deadline that expired on Monday. While Hamas has handed over the remains of some hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded that Hamas fulfill the requirements laid out in the ceasefire deal. "Israel will not compromise," Netanyahu said, emphasising the need for Hamas to return the bodies of all hostages.

The US has announced plans to send about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza. While US officials stress that US forces will not set foot in Gaza, Trump's move is a step in maintaining stability in the region.