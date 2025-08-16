No Deal, Trump Scraps Joint Lunch With Putin To Head Back To White House: Reports

Alaska: US President Donald Trump has reportedly scrapped a joint lunch with Russian President Vladimir Putin to head back to the White House after high-stakes talks yielded no agreement on ending Russia's war in Ukraine. The sudden cancellation has led to intense speculation about the future of US-Russia relations and the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

The summit, billed as high-stakes, was to address pressing issues such as Ukraine, security, and bilateral tensions. The meeting's agenda included a three-on-three session, a working lunch, and a joint press conference, indicating a comprehensive approach to diplomacy. However, the lack of an agreement has raised questions about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

The abrupt end to the summit is expected to have implications for global politics. Trump's decision to scrap the joint lunch and return to the White House suggested a sense of urgency and frustration with the lack of progress in the talks.

On the other hand, Vladimir Putin's reaction to the cancellation remains unclear, but the Russian leader had previously expressed hopes for a mutually beneficial agreement.