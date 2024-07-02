sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:03 IST, July 2nd 2024

'No Kings in America': Biden Slams SC Ruling Granting Trump Immunity, Calls it 'Dangerous Precedent'

These remarks were made during a speech at the White House, where Biden said, "This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Biden Vs Trump
'I Dissent': Biden Slams US SC Ruling Granting Trump Immunity, Calls it 'Dangerous Precedent' | Image: AP
