‘No Kings’ Protests Sweep US as Thousands Rally Against Trump’s Power Grab

Thousands of protesters across the United States gathered on Saturday for more than 2,000 planned ‘No Kings’ rallies opposing the administration of President Donald Trump. Demonstrations were held in cities including Washington, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta, drawing large crowds in a coordinated display of resistance against what organizers describe as growing authoritarianism.

The protests, organized by over 300 grassroots groups and led by the progressive organization Indivisible, called attention to what participants see as anti-democratic actions by the Trump administration. These include the prosecution of political rivals, widespread immigration raids, and the deployment of federal troops in multiple cities.

According to Reuters, millions were expected to take part in the rallies by the end of the day, not only in the United States but also in some foreign capitals.

The first ‘No Kings’ protest took place in June, but turnout for the latest wave of demonstrations has surged following several controversial moves by the Trump administration. Many protesters said they were motivated by concerns over the erosion of democratic norms and an apparent overreach of executive power.

Demonstrators in Washington marched toward the U.S. Capitol in a rally that featured a carnival-like atmosphere. Participants carried signs, American flags, and balloons, with some dressed in themed costumes. One protester said they were there to show support for “democracy and for fighting for what is right,” adding that the rallies were about opposing “the overreach of power.”

‘I’m Not a King', Says President

While President Trump has not made a formal statement since the protests began, he addressed the issue in a recent interview with Fox Business, which aired on Friday.

“They’re referring to me as a king I’m not a king,” Trump said, in response to the planned demonstrations.

Despite this, members of the Republican Party have criticized the protests, labeling them as “Hate America” rallies. In contrast, the events have gained support from progressive leaders including Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.