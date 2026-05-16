'No Longer Terrorise People': Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, Second In Command Of ISIS Globally, Eliminated By US Forces, Says Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the second-in-command of ISIS globally, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, was killed in a joint operation by American and Nigerian forces.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump praised the elimination of Al-Minuki, noting that he can no longer terrorize African populations or assist in orchestrating attacks against Americans.

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" said the United States President.

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Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who also reportedly went by the name Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn Ali al-Mainuki, was an alleged top-tier terrorist operative believed to be the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

According to the report, Al-Minuki was a senior commander for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), where he managed operations for the Lake Chad division of ISIS's General Directorate of Provinces (GDP). Because of his major role in routing international funds and directives to terrorist cells, the US State Department officially labeled him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in June 2023.