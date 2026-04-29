The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has issued a fresh warning to Iran in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He posted a picture of himself holding an assault rifle that looks like a Heckler & Koch HK416. The picture was accompanied by a strapline that says, "No more Mr. Nice Guy!" Moreover, in the caption, he wrote, "Iran can't get their act together.

They don't know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT," early Wednesday morning. The background of the image shows bombings and explosions that remind one of the recent attacks in the Middle East . In the meme, Trump is wearing a dark black suit with black glasses while holding the gun. The peace talks between the USA and Iran have yielded no results after the war, which lasted for almost eight weeks.

King Charles III in Washington

Even the second round of peace talks was scrapped. Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran , was on a trip to Russia, where he met President Putin, while the United States is hosting Britain's King Charles III in Washington, DC, for a four-day visit. In a recent address in the East Room of the White House , Trump said that the monarch agrees that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. By doing this, he pulled the king into this conflict.

The recent post from the US President also shows that he is looking to add more aggression to the policy against Iran if the state does not agree to the terms proposed by the United States. This post comes as the status of peace talks remains uncertain and the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded. Moreover, the attempts to get the negotiations back on track appear to have stalled. According to reports, US negotiators were due to travel to Islamabad, but President Trump canceled the trip.

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The Trump Deal

"We have all the cards," the president told Fox News, adding that if Iran wanted to talk, "they can come to us, or they can call us." The last round of negotiations , which was led by Vice President JD Vance, also ended without a deal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday confirmed that Tehran has proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its current blockade of the Iranian ports and ends the war. The statement follows recent efforts to negotiate a "Trump" deal that would replace previous agreements, which the President has frequently described as insufficient for ensuring global security.

Furthering this stance, Trump has voiced significant dissatisfaction with Tehran's recent diplomatic decisions. He said that Washington will not advance negotiations unless the nuclear issue is tackled directly. Moreover, he also claimed that Iran had indicated it was in a "state of collapse" and was also pushing for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "as soon as possible".

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