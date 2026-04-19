No More Mr. Nice Guy: Trump's Fresh Truth Warning After Iran Closes Hormuz Again

Washinghton: After Iran made a U-turn on its announcement to open up the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest chokepoint through which 20% of the global energy trade passes, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with strikes on bridges, power plants if it rejects the US peace deal, adding that the US is running down on its patience and is not prepared to be a “nice guy” any more.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll (Iran) come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his warning on Truth Social read.

Detailing out the reasone behind his latest rant on social media, Trump explained, “Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom.”

“That wasn’t nice, was it?” he questioned, adding that US representatives will be on their way to Islamabad and will be present for the negotiations with the Iranians “tomorrow evening.”

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Pointing out how Iran's decision to block Hormuz is “strange”, he said, “Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it.”

Explaining how Iran is set to lose more with this blockade, Trump said, “They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!””

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Trump reitereated that the US is “offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL” and issued another warning that if Iran does not agree to it, "the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran.”

Iran To Respond With 'Force'

Earlier in the day, delivering a stern warning to Washington, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran is ready to deliver a forceful retaliation against any further escalation. He asserted that throughout the ongoing friction with the United States and Israel, Iran has significantly bolstered its military readiness and strategic positioning to counter potential threats.