"No more oil or money going to Cuba," says US President Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Cuba had lived for many years on Venezuelan oil and money but said that this would now stop after the United States launched a strike in Venezuela and captured its President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided "Security Services" for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week's U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn't need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Following Maduro's capture, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez officially assumed charge as the country's acting president, according to CNN.

Trump earlier said that the United States would now "run Venezuela" and seek full access to the country's oil resources from the newly appointed acting president. Earlier on Friday (local time), Trump met top oil and gas executives at the White House and said major investments would be made in Venezuela's energy sector.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters, Trump said, “We just had a great meeting with the oil executives, we sort of formed a deal.” He added, "They're going to be going in with hundreds of billions of dollars in drilling oil, and it's good for Venezuela, and it's great for the United States," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump further said, “A lot of money is going to be made. Oil prices will come down, although they are getting down pretty good now without it, and it was a great meeting we had today with the biggest companies anywhere in the world.”

Advertisement

The US President also assured oil executives of safety and security in Venezuela. He said the United States had built Venezuela's oil industry earlier and would now do "everything" regarding assets that were stolen. Trump said he was pleased to welcome some of the biggest oil and gas companies to the White House and added that the departure of Nicolas Maduro made it possible for a strong future for both countries.

Earlier this week, Trump said Venezuela would turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, which would be sold at market value, with the proceeds controlled by the US.