No Need for Nukes in Ukraine, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there has been no need to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and he hopes such a situation will never arise. His remarks came during a broadcasted state television documentary marking his 25 years in power.

"There has been no need to use those [nuclear] weapons … and I hope they will not be required,” Putin told a reporter from Russian state TV, Pavel Zarubin, in a film aired on Sunday. The interview took place in a relaxed setting, with Putin offering chocolates and a traditional Russian fermented milk drink from his private Kremlin kitchen.

The Russian president also stated that Russia has both the strength and the means to bring the war in Ukraine to a “logical conclusion.” Since the invasion began in February 2022, Russian forces have seized control of around 20% of Ukrainian territory, mainly in the eastern and southern regions.

Nuclear Concerns Remain Despite Putin’s Comments

Despite Putin’s remarks, concerns about a potential nuclear escalation remain. In late 2022, U.S. intelligence officials, including former CIA Director William Burns, warned there was a real risk that Russia could resort to tactical nuclear weapons. At the time, the United States issued a direct warning to Moscow about the consequences of such a move.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, also cautioned Putin against using nuclear weapons, highlighting the level of international concern.

Adding to these worries, Putin signed an updated version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine in November 2024. The revised document reportedly lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons, allowing their use in response to a conventional attack supported by a nuclear-armed nation.

Diplomacy Still a Possibility

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to end the war through diplomatic means. However, efforts to initiate peace talks have so far been blocked. The Kremlin has dismissed calls from Kyiv and Washington for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.