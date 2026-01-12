'No One Dictates What We Do': Cuba Fires Back At Trump's Threat Over Venezuelan Oil

Havana: Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel has delivered a fiery response to US President Donald Trump's threat to cut off oil and money to the island nation, accusing Washington of having no moral authority to dictate terms. Amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba, Diaz Canel's warning comes in response to Trump's claims that Cuba has long relied on Venezuelan oil and money, and that this support will now cease.

Cuba's President Diaz Canel, in a strongly-worded statement, asserted his nation's sovereignty, saying, "Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. Nobody dictates what we do." He lashed out at Trump's threat as an attempt to intimidate Cuba, adding that those who criticize the island's economic struggles should be "silenced by shame" as they are aware that US sanctions are the root cause of these hardships.

The Cuban President reacted after Trump's social media post, where he announced that there will be "no more oil or money going to Cuba - ZERO!" Trump claimed that Cuba had provided "security services" to Venezuela's previous dictators and that this arrangement was no longer acceptable.

Diaz Canel stressed that Cuba has been subjected to US aggression for 66 years and is prepared to defend itself. "Cuba does not aggress, it has been aggressed by the U.S. for 66 years, and it does not threaten, it prepares itself, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood," he said.

Advertisement

Economic Consequences For Cuba

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also weighed in, stating that Cuba has the right to purchase oil from any country willing to export it without US interference. He accused the US of behaving in a "criminal" manner and threatening global peace.

The US threat to cut off oil and money to Cuba is likely to exacerbate the island's economic struggles. Venezuela, Cuba's biggest oil supplier, has halted shipments to Cuba since President Nicolas Maduro's capture by US forces in early January. Mexico has emerged as an alternative supplier, but its capacity is limited.