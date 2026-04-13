No Port In The Region Will Be Safe: Iran's Big Warning Hours Before US Military Blocks Hormuz

Tehran: Hours before the United States is all prepared to impose a naval blockade of Iran, the Middle Eastern nation that left the negotiating table in Islamabad without a deal, issued a stern warning, saying that ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will not be left safe.

"Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for NO ONE.” "NO PORT in the region will be safe," a statement from the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards read, as per a report from The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

What US Said About Blocking Iran Ports

US Central Command said that the blockade of Iranian ports would start on Monday at 10 AM EDT or 5:30 PM in Iran. It clarified that the blockade "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf (Persian Gulf) and Gulf of Oman".

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will blockade ships entering or exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Earlier, after failed US-Iran ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan, President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, CENTCOM mentioned that ships traveling between non-Iranian ports would still be allowed to pass through the strait. It said the measure would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.”

How Iran Responded

Iran's Navy Chief Shahram Irani referred to the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as “ridiculous.”

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"The brave men of the naval force of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are monitoring and supervising all the movements of the aggressive American army in the region. The threats of the US president to blockade Iran at sea... are very ridiculous and funny," he said, according to state TV.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard also responded to this US threat, saying that the Strait remains under Iran’s “full control” and is open to non-military vessels, but added that military ships would face a “forceful response.”