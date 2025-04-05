‘No Signs of Divorce—Too Much to Lose’: Ex-Royal Butler Drops Bombshell on Harry & Meghan’s Marriage

Are Meghan and Harry really heading for splitsville? Not so fast, says Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former confidant and longtime royal butler, who claims the couple is too financially tied to even consider divorce.

In an interview with Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential, Burrell claimed, “There are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much.” He insists the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound by more than love: they’re united by a shared goal, to make themselves as rich as possible.

From Royalty to Revenue

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the couple’s net worth and brand power have skyrocketed. With major deals from Netflix, Spotify, and their charitable venture Archewell, Meghan and Harry are no longer cashing royal checks—instead, they’re building an empire.

But it’s Meghan’s luxe lifestyle brand that’s raising eyebrows and turning heads. American Riviera Orchard, now rebranded as As Ever, is pushing artisanal raspberry jam at $14, floral sprinkles at $15, and wildflower honey (with comb!) at $28. The brand’s first drops sold out in just 30 minutes, proving the Markle touch still sells.

It’s the Meghan Show

Burrell isn’t convinced Meghan’s road to brand domination will be easy. Speaking to Prime Casino, he warned, “America is filled with the best hosts. Whether Meghan’s good enough or not, the public will judge.” He called her upcoming Netflix series,s With Love, Meghan a potential make-or-break moment: “She’ll have to reveal her hand in this poker game—because Harry already has.”

Marriage, Money & Marketing

Despite rumors of tension, Burrell believes there’s method to their marriage: “They’ve found a balance that works for their brand and their relationship.” Divorce, he claims, would cost them both their power couple appeal and their bankability.

Meghan herself seems laser-focused. In her As Ever newsletter, she called the launch a “pivotal moment,” gushing over packaging that doubles as keepsake containers “to tuck away love notes or treasures.” She added, “Whatever life brings, you can do it too.”

But the former palace insider isn’t buying the jam—or the storybook image just yet: “The royals are on a safe ship in calm waters,” he said. “Harry and Meghan have been in choppy seas for quite some time. Something has to give.”