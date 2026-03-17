'No Time For Diplomacy': Taliban Vows Retaliation After Pakistani Airstrikes on Kabul Hospital Claims 400 Lives

New Delhi: Following the deadly bombardment by Pakistan's military on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, the Afghan Taliban has strongly condemned the airstrikes and accused Islamabad of carrying out deadly attacks on civilian locations and violating Afghan airspace.

At least 400 people were killed and 250 were wounded following the strike that followed after weeks of intensifying cross-border fire and underscores the collapse of previous ceasefire efforts.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistan military deliberately targeted hospitals, schools and madrasas in a bid to to “perpetrate terror and horror" among civilians, as per reports.

Similarities with Israeli strikes

In a stark escalation of rhetoric, Mujahid drew a direct parallel between the tactics used by Pakistani forces and Israeli military operations against civilians.

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He characterized the strikes not as isolated incidents, but as a deliberate and sustained pattern of aggression, while further condemning the continuous violation of Afghan airspace.

What Taliban claims

The Taliban has condemned a recent aerial bombardment in Kabul as one of the deadliest in months, claiming that approximately 400 people were killed and many others wounded.

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Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that the strikes leveled a drug rehabilitation center, resulting in the deaths of patients undergoing treatment.

Labeling the attack a "direct assault on civilians" rather than a legitimate military operation, Kabul officials have denounced the incident as a violation of universal humanitarian principles.

Hardening of their stance

In a definitive hardening of their stance, Mujahid declared an end to "diplomacy or talks" with Pakistan, stating that the Taliban will now pivot toward retaliation.

Vowing to avenge those killed in the recent strikes, he warned that further aggression would meet severe consequences. This rhetoric marks a significant breakdown in relations and a sharp escalation in the ongoing border crisis.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan claims

Pakistan, however, has presented a sharply different account of the mission.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced that the armed forces executed precision airstrikes on the night of March 16 as part of the ongoing "Operation Ghazab Lil Haq" (Wrath for the Truth).

According to Tarar, the mission specifically targeted military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar used by the Taliban regime to sponsor terrorism.

The Afghan Taliban has categorically rejected Pakistan's account, maintaining that the strikes hit civilian sites and constituted a flagrant breach of national sovereignty. Dismissing Islamabad's claims of precision, Taliban officials characterized the operation as unlawful military aggression and vowed to avenge those they described as "martyrs."

This divergence in narratives marks a dangerous escalation in regional tensions: while Pakistan frames the mission as a targeted counter-terror operation, the Taliban portrays it as a deliberate assault on civilians and humanitarian infrastructure.

What overnight visuals show

Overnight visuals from local media showed flames engulfing a single-storey building, while thick smoke billowed ​from another section of the same complex.

Fierce fighting between the South Asian neighbours, who were ​close allies earlier, erupted ⁠last month with Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan that Islamabad said targeted militant strongholds.

Afghanistan called the strikes a violation of its sovereignty that targeted civilians and launched its own attacks.

Both sides have claimed to have inflicted heavy damage on the other but independent verification has not been possible.

Islamabad says Kabul provides a safe haven to militants launching attacks on Pakistan. The Taliban deny the allegation, ⁠saying tackling ​militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.

'No collateral damage'

The Pakistani Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the Afghan Taliban claim was "misreporting of facts".

In an overnight post on X, it said that Pakistan targeted military installations and "terrorist support infrastructure" including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban militants in Kabul and Nangarhar that were being used against Pakistani civilians.