Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Can Win? How is it Decided? | Image: Reuters

Oslo: As the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 is set to be announced on October 10, it is important to know important facts related to it including the eligibility criteria to be nominated for it and who decides who can win it.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Key Facts

What is the Nobel Peace Prize?

-The Nobel Prize was created by a Swedish inventor named Alfred Nobel, who in his will dictated that his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

-Nobel died in 1895 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

-Administered by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, unlike other Nobel Prizes (physics, chemistry, literature, medicine) managed by Swedish institutions.

-Includes a medal, diploma, and 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million).

-Economics Prize, added in 1968, is funded by Sweden’s central bank.

Who Decides the Winner?

-The Norwegian Nobel Committee, comprising five members appointed by Norway’s parliament, reflecting its political balance.

-Current chair: Joergen Watne Frydnes, head of Norwegian PEN International.

-Committee members are often retired politicians or academics.

Eligibility and Criteria

-Awarded to individuals or organizations advancing “fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses” (Nobel’s will).

-Interpreted in modern contexts, such as peace processes, international agreements, or global humanitarian efforts.

-Decisions consider global trends and pressing issues, as noted by committee secretary Kristian Berg Harpviken.

Nomination Process

-Thousands can nominate, including government officials, heads of state, university professors (history, social sciences, law, philosophy), and former laureates.

-338 nominees for 2025; the list is secret for 50 years, though nominators may disclose their choices.

-Nominations close January 31; committee members can add nominees at their first February meeting.

-A shortlist is created, assessed by advisers, and discussed monthly until a consensus or majority decision is reached, typically by August or September.

Notable 2025 Nominations

-Disclosed nominees include the International Criminal Court, NATO, Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung, and Canadian lawyer Irwin Cotler.

-Nominations for Donald Trump (by leaders of Cambodia, Israel, Pakistan) were invalid due to missing the January 31 deadline.

Could Trump Win?

-Experts suggest Trump’s current policies conflict with the committee’s values, favoring international cooperation.

-Likely candidates include humanitarian organizations, journalists, or UN bodies, though surprises are possible (e.g., 2024’s Nihon Hidankyo for nuclear disarmament).

Key Dates

-Announcement: October 10, 2025, at 11:00 CET (9:00 GMT) at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.

-Ceremony: December 10, 2025, at Oslo City Hall, marking Alfred Nobel’s death anniversary.

Notable and Controversial Laureates

-Celebrated: Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa.

-Criticized: Henry Kissinger (1973), Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres (1994); Egas Moniz (1949, for lobotomy); omission of Mahatma Gandhi.

-Last quit in protest: 1994, over Arafat’s award.

Festivities

-Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo; other Nobel Prizes awarded in Stockholm.

-Stockholm’s Nobel Banquet (Dec. 10) hosts 1,300 guests with a secret Scandinavian-inspired menu (e.g., 2024’s beetroot starter, cod loin main, chocolate-lingonberry dessert).