sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Nobel Peace Prize to Be Announced Amid Clouds of Wars Across the World

Published 14:25 IST, October 11th 2024

Nobel Peace Prize to Be Announced Amid Clouds of Wars Across the World

The Nobel Peace Prize is being awarded Friday against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the world, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Nobel Prize For Literature Goes To
The Nobel Peace Prize is being awarded Friday against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the world, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, October 11th 2024