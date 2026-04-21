North Carolina Shooting: 2 Teens Killed, 5 Critically Injured As Planned Fight Erupts Into Gunfire At Winston-Salem Park

North Carolina: A planned confrontation between young people ended in bloodshed in North Carolina on Monday morning, when gunfire erupted at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem. The police confirmed that two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were killed at the scene after shots were fired shortly after 10 am. The deadly incident has left the local residents fearful.

Capt. Kevin Burns of the Winston-Salem Police Department stated that 5 other young people, aged between 14 and 19, were also struck by bullets, with a few of them left critically injured. Further, the official said that 4 of the 5 injured victims are female. The park sits near a middle school in a suburban area northwest of downtown.

As per the reports, no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, though authorities believe some of those who were injured may have fired weapons during the incident.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said investigators believed more than one person discharged a firearm during the altercation. “I feel like everyone else. I’m frustrated, I’m angry, I’m sad. This didn’t have to happen,” Penn told reporters at a news conference.

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The police could not immediately confirm whether the two boys who died were the ones originally planning to fight, nor could Penn provide any details on what prompted the dispute. When asked if the motive was known, the chief replied, “No.”

Despite the proximity to a middle school, the officials stressed that nearby campuses were safe and had not been directly impacted by the violence.

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Reportedly, the shooting occurred in a residential part of Winston-Salem, a city of roughly 250,000 people long associated with the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. Leinbach Park, typically used for recreation, became a crime scene as officers cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.