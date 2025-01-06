Published 09:03 IST, January 6th 2025
North Korea Fires Another Ballistic Missile into Eastern Sea Amid Tensions With South
South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern seas
Seoul: South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into its eastern seas, extending its heightened weapons testing activities into 2025.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday didn't immediately confirm how many missiles were fired or how far they flew.
The launch event came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Seoul for talks with South Korean allies over the North Korean nuclear threat and other issues.
