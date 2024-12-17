North Korea Marks Anniversary of Death of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

North Koreans marked the anniversary of the death of their second main leader, Kim Jong Il, on Tuesday.

It's thirteen years since he passed away in 2011.

People in the capital Pyongayng went through the usual routines of bringing flowers to place below giant statues of Kim Jong Il and his predecessor Kim Il Sung.

It is a practice that North Koreans all over the country have to do on major anniversary and celebration days.

Kim Son Mi, a Pyongyang citizen laid flowers below the statues on Tuesday.

"Our great leader comrade Kim Jong Il had a tender heart, and was like a father of our people, who devoted his life to the country and the people and the coming generation," she said.