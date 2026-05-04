‘Not Acceptable’: Trump Dismisses Tehran’s Offer To End Regional Conflict, Keeps Military Option Open

Tel Aviv: US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran's latest proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing regional conflict, saying the offer is "not acceptable", as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to the Israeli news platform, Trump made the statement during a brief phone call with Kan News correspondent Nathan Guttman.

In a post on X, Guttman quoted Trump saying, "It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything - it's not acceptable."

In additional comments reported by Kan News, Trump said the regional military campaign was progressing successfully. "The campaign is going great," Trump said.

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He added, "The Iranians want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with what they've offered."

"There are things I can't agree to," Trump said, without elaborating on specific objections to Tehran's proposal.

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Trump also commented on Israeli domestic politics, reiterating his calls for Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing criminal trial.

Trump told Guttman, "Tell your president to pardon Bibi. He's a wartime prime minister. They wouldn't have Israel if it wasn't for me and Bibi in that order. You want to have a PM that can focus on the war not focus on nonsense."

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Sunday said that Tehran has received Washington's response to Iran's proposal through Pakistan and as reported by Iran media, is currently reviewing it.

Speaking in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster SNN TV, Baghaei said, "The United States' view on Tehran's proposal via Pakistan has reached Iran."

"This perspective is currently under review, and Iran's response will be provided after finalisation," he added.

Baghaei stressed that Iran's "14-point proposal" is solely aimed at ending the conflict in the region and does not address nuclear issue.

Trump's remarks come as a 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," according to Tasnim.

While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains "that the issues should be resolved within 30 days" and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the "termination of the war" as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.

The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.

The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a "new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was "aimed at the permanent end" of the conflict.

Although Iranian officials have refrained from publicly discussing the specific details of the response, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would soon review the plan.

However, he remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the offer, the US President warned that military options continue to remain on the table.

The US President further noted that he had received briefings regarding potential military action. "Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them... or do we want to try and make a deal? Those are the options," he said.

He added that while he would prefer "on a human basis" to avoid bombing, he insisted that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump indicated that significant disagreements remain, describing the negotiations as complicated and suggesting that Iranian leaders were "not getting along with each other."

Reports suggest that Washington is demanding firm commitments regarding Iran's nuclear programme at the start of the process. Conversely, Tehran is reportedly seeking a sequence that prioritises the easing of military and economic pressure.